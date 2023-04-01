The South African Brad Binder, on Ktm, won the sprint race at Termas de Rio Hondo, on the eve of the Argentine GP, the second round of the 2023 MotoGp World Championship. Behind him were the riders of the Ducati VR46 team, Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini. Fourth place was occupied by another Italian, Franco Morbidelli with Yamaha. Sixth place for the leader of the World Championship, Francesco Bagnaia, with the official Ducati, behind Alex Marquez (Ducati-Gresini), who was in pole position.

Alex Marquez took the pole position of the Argentine GP, second round of the 2023 MotoGp World Championship. The Ducati Gresini team rider, with a time of 1’43”881, preceded Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) and the world champion and world championship leader, Francesco Bagnaia, with the official Desmosedici. The fourth time was set by Franco Morbidelli, with Yamaha, ahead of Maverick Vinales. The top three set the time – which applies to tonight’s sprint race grid and also to tomorrow’s race – in the final part of the Q2 session, using slick tyres, when the wet track from the rain was now drying.

