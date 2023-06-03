Home » Gp Spain, Verstappen dominates free practice. Ferrari, encouraging signs from the new updates
BARCELONA — New FerrariMax himself. Verstappen the fastest for the first day of free tests a Barcelona. The Red Bull of the double world champion runs smoothly and unbeatable on the Catalunya circuit which returns to the pre-2007 configuration, without the final chicane. With a time of 1’13”907, Max puts himself in front by 170 thousandths of a secondAston Martin Of Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard, welcomed as a hero at home, is looking for the coup of the 33rd success in his career…

