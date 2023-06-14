Grace Gianoukas in ‘I was born to be Dercy’ in Campinas – MONDO MODA

The monologue “Nasci pra ser Dercy”, starring Grace Gianoukas and written and directed by Kiko Rieser, on Saturday at 8 pm and on Sunday at 7 pm at Teatro Oficina do Estudante. The play pays tribute to Dercy Gonçalves, an actress who was renowned for breaking standards and inaugurating a genuinely Brazilian representation in the theater.

The play features a special guest appearance by Miguel Falabella with voice-over.

Dercy passed away 15 years ago, in 2008, at the age of 101. The text seeks to unite her popular appeal and her charisma with a deep research that shows her importance – often ignored – for Brazilian theater and for female freedom, as well as her unquestionable uniqueness.

Outspoken and defender of the deepest freedom, she was very modest in her intimate life, getting married and becoming a widow years later still a virgin. She frontally contested the censorship of the military dictatorship, but adamantly refused to raise specific political flags other than those of unrestricted freedom and respect for all forms of existence.

Tickets cost BRL 60.00 (half-price) and BRL 120.00 (full ticket) and are on sale at the Theater box office and on the website http://www.ingressodigital.com.