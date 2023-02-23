Saša Popović revealed what his daughter Aleksandra does, but also pointed out that she is a very modest girl.

A daughter Saša Popović and Suzana Jovanović Aleksandra she never exposed herself in the media. Only recently, at her brother’s wedding, the local public had the opportunity to see what she looks like and what she does now.

Saša Popović recently invested his money in the construction of a luxury settlement on Bežanijska kosaand now he discovered that he is right there for his heir provided a roof over his head. Also, his daughter got i a place where she and her sister-in-law will provide cosmetic services. Aleksandra graduated from two universities, and as Saša explained, she does her friends’ nails, which she will also do in her salon.

“She finished it and works for friends of our house, and that for free. We bought her an apartment and a shop in the block where I am building, we will open a salon for her there, and her sister-in-law, Daniel’s wife, will do makeup and that’s how they earn money. Daughter on March 8 she’s turning 24. I’m making her pass her driving test, here dad is going to buy you a car, but she wasn’t interested, but here, now I finally made her pass and I bought her a Smart,” he says.

