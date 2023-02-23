Home World GRADUATED FROM TWO FACULTIES, AND THIS IS WHAT SHE DOES! The daughter of the richest Serbian pensioner is EXTREMELY MODEST – “Works for FREE!” | Entertainment
World

GRADUATED FROM TWO FACULTIES, AND THIS IS WHAT SHE DOES! The daughter of the richest Serbian pensioner is EXTREMELY MODEST – “Works for FREE!” | Entertainment

by admin
GRADUATED FROM TWO FACULTIES, AND THIS IS WHAT SHE DOES! The daughter of the richest Serbian pensioner is EXTREMELY MODEST – “Works for FREE!” | Entertainment

Saša Popović revealed what his daughter Aleksandra does, but also pointed out that she is a very modest girl.

Source: Kurir/Zorana Jevtić

A daughter Saša Popović and Suzana Jovanović Aleksandra she never exposed herself in the media. Only recently, at her brother’s wedding, the local public had the opportunity to see what she looks like and what she does now.

Saša Popović recently invested his money in the construction of a luxury settlement on Bežanijska kosaand now he discovered that he is right there for his heir provided a roof over his head. Also, his daughter got i a place where she and her sister-in-law will provide cosmetic services. Aleksandra graduated from two universities, and as Saša explained, she does her friends’ nails, which she will also do in her salon.

“She finished it and works for friends of our house, and that for free. We bought her an apartment and a shop in the block where I am building, we will open a salon for her there, and her sister-in-law, Daniel’s wife, will do makeup and that’s how they earn money. Daughter on March 8 she’s turning 24. I’m making her pass her driving test, here dad is going to buy you a car, but she wasn’t interested, but here, now I finally made her pass and I bought her a Smart,” he says.

This is what Aleksandra looks like:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD/ Courier)

You may also like

Conference League: 0-0 with Cluj, Lazio wins the...

Footage of the attack on Marko Dmitrović |...

Estaciones Sonoras presents its 10th anniversary programming

squeezed between Carini, Partinico and Balestrate

“They shot to kill” – Mondoweiss

Preliminary report on the Ohio “poison train” accident...

Udinese – From Perez’s return to the news...

Biden nominates Ajay Banga to lead the World...

Florinel Coman, charged by prosecutors

Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in prison for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy