Home » Grand gala of the 58th Aci and Galatea Award, a super edition
World

Grand gala of the 58th Aci and Galatea Award, a super edition

by admin
Grand gala of the 58th Aci and Galatea Award, a super edition

by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

On the notes of Gabriel’s oboe, the grand gala of the Aci and Galatea Prize got underway, now in its 58th edition. A prestigious evening presented by Ruggero Sardo, organized by NoèComTraining and sponsored by the Municipality of Acireale, the Acireale Carnival Foundation and the Sicilian Regional Assembly. Saturday 15 July, on the stage in the square…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Grand gala of the 58th Aci and Galatea Prize, a super edition appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Average exchange rate of the euro May 8, 2023 | Info

You may also like

Average exchange rate of the euro 17 July...

Karlos Alkaraz speaks after winning Wimbledon | Sport

Tunisia, now Saied is getting by: playing poker...

«Sicily will still be very hot, but not...

The Dominican People Have Lost Patience: Lionel Fernández...

Novak Djokovic recalled the legendary final with Federer...

Refusing to Choose Sides: ASEAN Stands United for...

Weather forecast July 17, 2023 | weather forecast

chants of the fans directed to the departing...

Israel, Netanyahu discharged from hospital after illness. But...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy