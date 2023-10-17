Grande Amore, review of her album II (2023)

Just half an hour of hurried and fiery music has been enough to confirm those generous expectations that surrounded what would be the second album by Great love, after that self-titled debut in 2020 that raised eyebrows. The project led by Nuno Pico and currently completed by Clara Redondo and Mariagrep has gained generous doses of solidity and poise, until it has become directly overwhelming throughout the ten pieces that make up the present “II”.

A sound artifact with an electro-punk aspect, with direct consequences and undaunted (and unusual) intensity throughout the entire sequence that crosses it from side to side. A whiplash that begins to take shape with the execution in Galician by Nuno Pico himself, the vocalist betting on a realistic (and distressing) aggressiveness that is decisive in the conquest, without leaving hostages or prisoners in his wake. The no less sharp instrumentation, woven from synthesizers, drum machines, guitars and electronics, impasses the motion with the intention of illuminating songs that are impossible to avoid. Compositions starring vital desperation, mutated into a type of celebration as rabid as it is vicious, as well as not at all veiled… and catchy. It is the uninterrupted case that make up themes of the type of “Smoking I hope”, “20s”a “Fight” with echoes of Vitalic, “Indo pa Christ”, “God knows I tried”, “I need to be drunk” o “From my body other bodies will be born”.



It’s been a while since Great love They were an open secret in Galicia, and with the publication of “II” they will also subject the rest of the peninsula under the yoke of their powerful artistic personality. A movement against which it is useless to resist and there is no possible salvation, the listener is intimidated by the nervous influence of a trio that is pure tension and has come to embed itself in the most visceral part of the brain, sodomizing it without detours or romanticism from the very moment zero.