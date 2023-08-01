Grandfather and grandson killed by electric shock in Bačka Palanka | Info

The family of the boy who was electrocuted more than a week ago lost another member in a similar way.

Z. Ž died during the storm caused by the supercell storm on July 22. (66), otherwise the little one’s grandfather. “He tried to remove the electric cable that fell into the yard of his house and died on the spot from an electric shock,” local media reported earlier.

The boy died in a building where no one lives. According to reports, he grabbed the cables hanging from the house and that’s when the tragedy happened. The residents of Bačka Palanka state that the accident happened near the school, and that they have been pointing out to the city authorities for years that the same and similar problems exist in many places.

“Children from all the surrounding streets play in that street for days, run and chase each other. However, a great danger lurks from trees and cables that fell on the ground after a big storm, and electric cables are everywhere on the road. The children also last night she was running in the game and, as we heard, the accident happened due to the child’s carelessness. They were playing, allegedly, who could grab the electric cable, the boy who died did it and the electricity started shaking him. He was shaking, because probably caught a cable under high voltage,” says the neighbor.

