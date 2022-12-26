Home World Grandma charges her family for Christmas lunch: £15 for adults, £2.50 for children. She “she costs a lot of money”
Christmas lunch with the family, but for a fee. It happened in Great Britain, where a grandmother decided to charge her family for Christmas lunch to cover the costs. Caroline Duddridge, 63, of Fairwater, Cardiff, said she charges adults up to £15 and her youngest grandchildren £2.50 to eat at the same table on a holiday.

“There are some out there who think I’m a little stingy, but my friends think it’s a good idea,” said Mrs Duddridge. This year, according to British research, cooking a traditional feast for a family of four costs £5 more than last year.

Grandma said her idea came about when her husband died in 2015 and she saw her income cut in half. “I said to my children: ‘Right, it costs a lot of money, I’m going to provide a little jar where you can put £2 from September'”. But then the lady decided to have the money transferred from her family directly to her bank account.

