Đuro and Ilinka Trifunović are grandparents from Kosova polje in Dalmatia, not far from Knin, who delighted all of Serbia with their act!

Izvor: Shutterstock/Anderson Piza

The Mother and Child Institute was informed that it will receive a donation of 750,000 euros! Everything happened in 2016, and the donor was not a famous person, as was assumed. They were behind this act Đuro and Ilinka Trifunović, grandparents who lived abroad for the rest of their lives. This gesture surprised even the doctors themselves.

“The Institute for Mother and Child in Belgrade received a donation worth 750,000 euros, which was bequeathed in a will by a married couple of Serbian origin from Canada, Đuro and Ilinka Trifunović. These funds were invested in the arrangement of several departments of this health institution, as well as for the purchase of medical equipment.” , read the news at the time.

The married couple Trifunović is originally from Kosovo in Dalmatia, from where they went to Canada after the Second World War. “It is an unprecedented act. Such a thing has not happened, at least in the last 30 years that I have been in healthcare“, Dr. Radoje Simić said at the time. They bequeathed their life savings to sick children, which was the largest single donation to a health institution in Serbia in the last 30 years, and to this Institute since its existence.

SPECIAL LOVE

Đuro and Ilinka Trifunović were in a harmonious marriage for 55 years. Both were active members of the Serbian community in the diaspora and helped their people during their lifetime. Ilinka had two sisters who lived in England at the time, and she and Đura had cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but decided not to leave the money to family members after their death, but to Serbian children. Thanks to them, the Institute for Mother and Child then completely renovated the department of child pathology, the only department of child pathology in the Balkans.

A relative of the married couple, Trifunović, then told Kurir that her heart was full of their great deed.

“I am very proud and happy because their donation will help the youngest patients at the Institute for Mother and Child. Uncle and aunt had no children, so that is exactly why they wanted to help such an institution. Uncle was a great humanitarian even during his lifetime . He donated money to build a church in Hamilton, then to the Hilandar monastery when there was a fire, and to many other institutions. He was a great man and I’m proud of him,” said the cousin of this big-hearted married couple.

After the Second World War, the Trifunović family moved to Canada, where they farmed poultry until their retirement.

