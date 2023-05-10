Grandson, grandmother and grandfather held weapons in Nova Varoš | Info

A grandmother, grandfather and grandson from Nova Varoš were arrested for possession of weapons.

Source: Mondo/Shutterstock

Members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Prijepolje will submit criminal charges against the fifteen-year-old and his grandparents to the competent prosecutor’s officeall from Nova Varoš, due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that they committed a criminal act illegal production, possession, carrying and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances.

The police, in cooperation with the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Užice and the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Prijepolje, during the search of the apartment and other premises, owned by his father, grandmother and grandfather, and used by the fifteen-year-old in several locations around Nova Varoš, found and confiscated a large amount of weapons and ammunition.

A search of the apartment owned by his father, which is used by the minor, was found 83 pieces of pistol ammunition, 44 pieces of rifle ammunition and a pistol frame.

A search of the family house and apartment of the minor’s 76-year-old paternal grandfather found her automatic rifle, rifle of unknown brand and caliber, one rifle without stock and barrel, case with barrel from a pistol (revolver) of unknown brand and caliber, barrel from a pistol of unknown brand and caliber, two military knives, so-called bayonets, redenik with six pieces of rifle bullets, 465 pieces of rifle bullets, one pistol-revolver and the so-called holster.

A search of the family home of his 73-year-old paternal grandmother found 62 pieces of pistol ammunition.

(WORLD/Novosti)