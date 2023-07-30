Grandson pranks his grandmother: the dog doesn’t like it, the reaction is hilarious | Video

The dog, after having witnessed the gesture of a man towards an elderly woman, decides to intervene to protect her.

Dogs are animals that get attached very easily. They tend to develop indissoluble bonds with the rest of the family from an early age. They become precious for the daily routine and are always ready to defend the people they love.

Dog defends the old woman from the joke – (TiTok lu_ngao99) – velvetpets.it

It is thought that these animals do not act according to moral rules, but only thanks to instinct. In fact, today’s video shows the exact opposite. Within a very short time, the footage in this one went viral showing a whole new side of life together with an animal. The man in the video obviously has no intention of “harming” the grandmother, however, the behavior of the big puppy is true to the facts. His reaction moved hundreds of people.

The Golden Retriever defends the old woman: fury against an impertinent joke

Dogs can be very sweet. As has been shown so many times, they take protective attitudes towards their family members. However, when their favorites become children and the elderly, it is impossible not to melt. The protagonists of the film in question are a nephew, a grandmother and a Golden Retriever. The man has a bowl of fruit in his hand for the old woman. Before giving it to her, however, he pretends to direct it towards her dog. Surprisingly, the latter doesn’t fit. Without any hesitation, he points to the woman, making it clear that she is the recipient of the pineapple.

The sweet gesture of the Golden Retriever – velvetpets.it

This alone could generate some astonishment because this breed is famous precisely for its voracity. What happens next, though, is even more hilarious. The protagonist approaches the morsel to his interlocutor, but does not allow her to eat it. In a quick gesture he inserts it inside his mouth, leaving everyone speechless. The dog, visibly perplexed, has no intention of letting it go. She throws herself at him, striking him with her paws and throwing him to the ground. In the meantime, the grandmother laughs with amusement at what happened. It is evident that the dog only wanted to allow the elderly woman to have a snack in complete tranquillity.

The joke, perfectly successful, highlights the big heart of this dog. People couldn’t help but give enthusiastic comments. Many said they were moved, while others gave a hand to the nice big dog. There are those who remained incredulous in front of so much genius and those who, on the contrary, did not find it hard to believe what happened.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

