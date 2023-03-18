Halvor Egner Granerud continued his dominance, and the World Cup is now just waiting to be lifted!

Source: Profimedia

After the great ski jumps in the qualifications for Vikersund and the world record in the women’s competition, the points competition in the men’s competition in this Norwegian city did not disappoint us either. He achieved his second victory in a row at home Halvor Egner Granerud!

He was the best in the first series with a jump of 235.5 meters, in the second series he jumped up to 222 meters, which with the advantage from the first series was quite enough for him to win. The second one was Stefan Kraftwhile he finished on the podium for the first time in the ski flight competition Danijel Čofening who was tenth after the first series, but with even 203.9 points in the second series he managed to get the bronze! Then followed Rjoja Kobajaši, Anže Lanišek, Mihael Hajbok and Domen Prevc. David Kubacki also made a big move, flying from 12th place in the first series to eighth overall, and the top ten was closed by Robert Johanson and Piotr Žila.

One of the best results of his season was achieved by Naoki Nakamura who was 11, and 41-year-old Simon Aman was tied for 30th place after the first series with Decker Dean from the United States of America, but in the end he made the result of the season and was 25 Niko Kitosaho will be the most disappointed because he was the only one from the second series without points, and Konstantin Schmidt, Giovanni Bresadola and Marius Lindvik did not even make it to the second series.

Source: Profimedia

With four competitions until the end of the World Cup, it’s all over. Halvor Egner Granerud reached the threshold of 2,000. points this season, but he is a little short of having a 400-point advantage over David Kubacki, who is second in the overall standings, so it is almost certain that we will have a new World Cup winner in Lahti. Until then, the title is still held by Ryoju Kobayashi!

(WORLD)