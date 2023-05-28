gravediggers don’t want fiery vranjes | Sports

The former Red Star player is not a favorite among the fans of the team that could strengthen during the summer.

Source: MN PRESS

During the match of the 37th round, the most ardent supporters of Partizan raised a banner that unequivocally stated that they were against the arrival of a football player who once said that he hated the team from Humska. “Grobari” in verse “responded” to that statement of Ognjen Vranješ and sent a message to the club’s management. “Everyone who hates Partizan from the bottom of their soul can only fuck us“, it was written on the banners that appeared in the south of the stadium. See details from the match.

In the earlier stage of his career, Vranješ emphasized that he was a fan of Crvena Zvezda, and as a player of Sherif from Tiraspol, he celebrated a good result against Dinamo in Maksimir in a shirt with red and white motifs.

By the way, Vranješ changed a large number of teams in his career and a possible conflict with Partizan fans would not be the first scandal that marked his playing days.

He started at one time in Borac from his native Banja Luka, played for Crvena Zvezda, built his career in Anderlecht, Greek and Turkish clubs… He was also a national team player, where he was also followed by incidents – a controversial tattoo and its alteration so that he could play for the national team team.

