Can indie and neoclassical coexist within the same work? That is what Grawui and Marta Cascales have asked themselves when venturing into this new project that was born with “Contradictions” (Great Canyon Records, 23) under his arm. The young artists have put aside their parallel careers, one as a singer with The Crab Apples and another as a professional pianist, to explore some of the more unusual avenues of music.

Because little, or rather nothing, have to do these six songs with the previous experiences in music that both had. We are facing a very intimate proposal that, although it could be supported by piano and voice, has added more layers thanks to the help of the co-production of Dani Ferrer (Zahara, Love Of Lesbian), placing them closer to the pop of James Blake, than of an acoustic format.

All the songs deal with melancholic feelings, the kind that we have all had to deal with at one time or another. But the truth is that his musicality and that feeling of being understood give us a point of light and hope that counteracts sadness, generating mixed feelings.

They start with “Anxiety”, a track that grows little by little, showing us both extremes of the artists, the emotion of the piano against the vocal power of Grawui. In “Contradictions” we notice more layers above the piano and the voice, but where the member of The Crab Apples takes all the leading role thanks to the multiple modifications that they make to her voice and the brilliant way of guiding us throughout the piece until that pleasant acoustic finale . In the middle of work we find one of the best songs on the EP, “The Moon, Your Skin”where they incorporate string instruments, further fattening the emotion contained in the lyrics.

After this, it seems that we got to a part more from Grawui than from Marta, they leave that calmer sound on hold, to give the pieces a little more rhythm. “This song will never be enough” It’s quite a demonstration of how chameleonic both artists can be, taking the track to a much more pop sound. And the change of course occurs completely with the Castilian “El brillación en el suelo”, it is another story entirely. It is a true indie hit that even encourages us to dance, perhaps it is that sound in which they have to delve deeper. They close the EP with “Clocks”approaching the acoustic more than ever, giving the same prominence to the piano as to the voice, a perfect finishing touch.

We don’t know what else this union can bring us, but we are looking at six pieces of great quality and emotion. Let’s hope they continue to explore more unusual paths in music, those that are full of contradictions, but in which true treasures can be found, as in this case.