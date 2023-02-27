In the section Noise Express We tell you about the most outstanding news and musical releases that have occurred in recent days in our music scene in Euskadi, Navarra and La Rioja (Zarata edition).

The Bilbao band Oars presents the first single from his new album, first with the Oso Polita label. Behind the musical production is Jon Aguirrezabalaga and in the case of the video clip, Arrigurri directed by Liam Mcdonnell.

The San Sebastian trio Merina Gray extends the life of his debut album, “Heaven Now”publishing a new version of his song “ALMAR” with the vocal collaboration of Sandra Delaporte.

the riojan band the green room publishes the video clip of “Tourmalet”, the fourth single from his new album “Shock Waves” (La Bujía Records) which will be released on March 10.

PREMIERE // The rock group from San Sebastian newts presents us with the video clip of one of the songs that will include “A por ti”, his second album. It has the collaboration of Zaloa Urain (Kokein) and direction of the production company Pegaso. >> Continue reading

The group MDMA publishes the video clip of “Police Entrepreneur”, included in his self-titled debut album.

The power trio from Biscay Detroit publishes its third release, the double single “Ru​(​t​)​ina / Of geology​and memories”.

Your parents is the new project of Jon F Martija. He presents himself with the single “Redención”, a song composed to his measure by Pedro G. Viñaspre (Havoc) with the production of Yon Vidaur (Havoc, Ama, Manoukian) and the collaboration of Elena Setién. Video of Mgmarraco.

The electropop duo emerinda presents his new single “El Mejor Disco del Mundo”.

From Gasteiz, the musician and producer LocoAlien publishes his new single, “Johnny took his rifle”.

New album preview the excavator which will be released on March 9. In “I want to see how they suffer” the Glaukoma singer JuantXo Arakama collaborates. Produced by Haritz Harreguy and video clip by Bideolan.

The new single from Liher it’s called “Eramaten”, with a video clip directed by Ane Berriotxoa and produced by Badator.

Here Rora, that is to say, the project of Nora O. Testori, presents us with the single “cuando brille el sol”, with a video clip directed by Nora herself.

The artist from San Sebastian Brava publishes a version of the classic “Txoria Txori” by Mikel Laboa, with the original poem by Joxean Artze. El video lo firma Chapuza.

The song “I am not Penélope”, included in the latest album by Tulsa, “That Ecstasy”now comes to life with its translation into Basque and the voice of Ana Arsuaga aka Green grass.

The basauritarra rapper Calero LDN collaborates on “Andromeda” with the Barcelona rapper Anier. Behind the production is Dualy and the video clip Marko_Drap.

PREMIERE // The Bilbao duo FLAN is back with a new album that has included the collaborations of Edi Pou (Za!), Josu Ximun (Belako / Lukiek), Mi Buenaventura, Laura Sam, Perro and Estrella Fugaz. >> Continue reading

etxepe is a group made up of four young people from Arrasate and Aramaio, Eli Maidagan, Markel Mendizabal, Oihan Uribarren (vocals) and Andoni Uriarte (DJ). After several singles with great reception such as “Alboka”, they publish their first albumaccompanied by the video clip of one of the songs, “Wheezy”.

Kilimas musically attacks toxic and oppressive relationships with his new song, “Aske maite”, which is focused on the merengue style. The video has been made by Borja Suberbiola.

PREMIERE // The San Sebastian quartet Acronym opens with the single and video clip of “Luna Verde”. >> Continue reading

“Agur esateko” is the third song published by Eirea duo formed by Eire Maiak from Zuma and Eire Salegi from Zarautz.

Videoclip of “Praise of Tears”, song included in the album “Erebo” (2021) of Deimocracy. It was recorded in Bilborock on 08/26/2022 on its 25th anniversary. Recorded, directed and produced by Jon Sebastien Urrutia.

The melodic rock band from Portugalete Cotta publishes his first album “Son Of Man”.

the guerniqueses The Riff TRuckers They publish their new album in March. “Walk” is one of the songs and has the collaboration of Aitor Zorrikieta “Malamute” in the guitar solo.

José, vocalist and creator of Ke No Faltea band that flooded the music scene with reggae in the nineties, returns to the stage with a new line-up, heading paradise. Jamaican reggae with air sections, social lyrics and swagger fused with current beats, samples, rapping and dancehall-like sounds. “Sol del Caribe” is the advance song of his first album “Time goes by”where electronics and the most genuine sounds of Jamaican reggae converge.

The poet and rapper Laura Sam joins the producer and multidisciplinary artist Derek Van Den Bulcke on his new song, “No eres libre”, in which we continue to discover the complex artistic universe of what is already a benchmark for Spoken Word on the national scene.

RadioCrimen continue to present the new songs from their next album “Frank’s”, an Opera Punk that serves to celebrate its X Anniversary and that will hit stores on April 14. “Bastards” is his new advance.

