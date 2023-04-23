Grazia Lukaku, Repubblica: “Yesterday buu racists in Lazio-Turin. Marotta will ask…”

Repubblica’s comment on the pardon granted by FIGC president Gabriele Gravina to Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku will be able to take the field against Juventus. The FIGC president, Gabriele Gravina, pardoned the attacker, annulling the disqualification decided by the Sports Judge and reiterated on appeal after his expulsion in the first leg match for two bookings, the first for a foul on Gatti and the second, discussed , for his exultation – a military salute with a finger to silence – from which a tumult arose.

“In a note, Inter spoke of a “victim who becomes an executioner”. Now Gravina’s decision has patched up, but there is still a lot to do in the fight against racism in stadiums. Yesterday in Lazio-Turin they met isolated buu against Singo and Karamoh, without the game being suspended. At the next meeting of the FIGC federal council, Beppe Marotta, CEO of Inter, will propose that federal inspectors on the sidelines can immediately notify the referee in similar cases.” Republic.

April 23, 2023 (change April 23, 2023 | 11:16 am)

