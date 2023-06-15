Great Britain, “Boris Johnson lied to Parliament”. The Westminster commission report on partygate

Boris Johnson“deliberately misleading the House,” he “repeatedly committed acts of contempt” seeking “to jeopardize the parliamentary process”. In practice Johnson deceived the British Parliament on the partygatethe scandal of organized parties a Downing Street while in Great Britain restrictive measures were in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus. This is what we read in the 108 pages of the relationship at the conclusion ofinvestigation on partygate conducted by a bipartisan commission of Westminster (Privileges Committee).

According to British media reports, the report condemns Boris Johnson for knowingly “misleading” the British Parliament in his speeches as prime minister at the House of Commonsso much so that for the former conservative prime minister the Suspension by the House for 90 days. But Johnson anticipated everyone with his own resignation as a deputy last Friday – denouncing what he called “a witch hunt” – right after having previewed the document. Resignations that risk putting even the government of in crisis Rishi Sunak, his successor. The publication of the document is destined to ignite even more the feud between the Tories and in particular the open clash on various fronts between Johnson and Sunak. “It is a political assassination,” commented former British Prime Minister BoJo. In a note, Johnson says that the Privileges Committee has launched “the last blow of the knife” against him.

The report also found that Johnson was “complicit with the abuse campaign and attempts to intimidate the Committee”. And he suggests that “he has no right to the card of a former deputy”. The privileges committee also points out that it is “highly unlikely that Johnson, in light of his direct personal experience of these events, could have sincerely believed, at the time of his statements to the House, that the rules or guidelines were being followed.” The editors of the report also state that they “consider it equally unlikely that he could have continued to believe it at the time of his deposition before our Committee”. and “theoutrage it is all the more serious because it was committed by the Prime Minister, the eldest member of the government”. The Committee on Privileges report concludes that “there are no precedents” for the fact that a prime minister “deliberately misled the House”.