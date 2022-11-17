Listen to the audio version of the article

The UK is officially in a recession. This was formalized by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, illustrating the anti-crisis autumn budget of Rishi Sunak’s Tory government to the British Parliament. Hunt indicated an estimate of the contraction of the British GDP equal to 1.4% in 2023, but with a slowdown of the negative trend thanks to the measures of the manoeuvre, with a forecast of a return to growth (1.3%) in 2024 and by 2.6 and 2.7% in the following two years. At the end of 2022, the growth linked to the post-Covid rebound is meanwhile revised from the 3.8% indicated in March to a plus 4.2%.

Inflation estimates

The United Kingdom will have inflation of 9.1% at the end of 2022 to fall to 7.4 in 2023: Hunt said, based on updated estimates in the light of the Tory government’s anti-crisis autumn budget illustrated by Rishi Sunak in Parliament. In total, the expected measures aim to cover around 54 billion of the potential hole in the public budget, 55% with spending cuts partly spread over the future and a 45% increase in taxes. Hunt spoke of financial stability as a priority, noting that inflation “is high here, but higher in Germany or Italy.”

Tax on extra profits

The UK government will extend and increase the tax on energy company profit margins from 25% to 35% from 1 January to 28 March. «The structure of our energy market – Hunt said during the presentation of the budget to the House of Commons – generates windfall profits even for the generation of low-carbon electricity. So from January 1st we have decided to introduce a new temporary tax of 45% on electricity generators. Together, these measures will raise £14bn.”

Tax increases

Chancellor Hunt then announced, presenting the autumn budget to the Commons, the expected rise in taxes in the United Kingdom, together with a cut in published spending, and confirmed the approximately 55 billion pounds to cover the potential hole in finances. Of these, 45% concern tax increases and 55% spending cuts spread over the next few years. Among the most important measures, the threshold that triggers the top income tax rate of 45% from the current £150,000 to £125,000 is being reduced, so more taxpayers will pay it.