by admin
LONDON – King Charles he decided to donate millions, indeed many millions, to the state and to the British citizens. The monarch’s “beau geste” is touring the United Kingdom this morning and it has just been announced by Buckingham Palace: “The king has decided to support people in this very difficult moment due to inflation and the energy crisis”.

