Great Britain, rationed vegetables in supermarkets. Former manager of a chain: "The government brought it on itself. Brexit is also to blame"

Great Britain, rationed vegetables in supermarkets. Former manager of a chain: "The government brought it on itself. Brexit is also to blame"

For days some chains of supermarkets of the United Kingdom, from England to Scotland, have rationed the quantities of verdure available for purchase by consumers. Asda has introduced limits on items such as tomatoes, peppers and lettuce: each customer can buy a maximum of three of each. Morrisons instead he announced the two-a-head limit on products such as cucumbers. Second Justin King, former CEO of the chain Sainsbury’sthe new empty shelves alarm is also due to the consequences of Brexit because London’s divorce from Brussels has “drastically affected” the sector. For King, products that are now in short supply, such as tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers, “in the past they were produced all year round” in the country within the tightwhile now they are imported in the island in winter especially since Nord Africa. “Il Kent northern, for example in Thanet, had the largest greenhouses in Europe”. The supermarket sector has been penalizedas well as by Brexit, also by the government’s decision to exclude greenhouse producers from subsidies to companies for expensive energy, he said. According to King, the decision to adopt temporary rationing by the large chains goes in the right direction to solve the problem in a few days but remains a short-term solution.

The story brings to mind the precedents of the past years, linked at least partially to the definitive entry into force of Brexit. And to the effect of bureaucratic customs barriers that have complicated trade with EU countries to the detriment of a supply chain that is already not without problems in the supply of goods in sectors such as agri-food. In the present case, according to the reconstruction of the Bbc and the explanations of the experts of British Retail Consortiuma trade organization, the issue seems to be connected more than anything else to the relative shortage of availability at origin in the producing countries, caused by irregular climatic phenomena and bad weather both in northern Africa and in southern Spain (i.e. the areas where the Kingdom has procured 90-95% of these foods for decades between December and March).

However, problems are being reported here and there in various locations across the country in recent days. And they also involve some top chain supermarkets such as Waitrose, Tesco or Sainsbury’s indeed. On social media, many blame or partially blame Brexit, confirming a rather widespread disappointment about the results and too many broken promises of the divorce from Brussels: a sentiment increasingly witnessed by various polls in recent months and has already resulted in a new neologism, Bregret, fruit of the contraction between Brexit and regret (in English regret or repentance).

