LONDON – The British government’s position towards the Russian regime is very clear: relations between London and Moscow have been frozen since long before the invasion of Ukraine. Despite this, the Conservative government has reportedly decided not to investigate alleged Russian interference in the British elections and also in the Brexit referendum.
These are the accusations made against the Government by a group of British MPs from various parties, who have now had the go-ahead to proceed with their case at the European Court of Human Rights. This is the first time that current deputies have turned to the Strasbourg court, dragging the government to court to protect national security.

“The future of democracy is at stake,” said Green MP Caroline Lucas, who filed the lawsuit alongside Labor Ben Bradshaw and Alyn Smith of the SNP. The cause was also supported by The Citizens, a non-profit news organisation, and two members of the House of Lords, Liberal Democrat Lord Strasburger and Conservative Baroness Wheatcroft. A 2019 intelligence and security committee report released in July 2020 concluded that there was “credible evidence” of Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum and UK elections.

Then Prime Minister Boris Johnson had first postponed the publication of the report and then ignored the Commission’s recommendations to strengthen institutional defenses and to launch an independent inquiry similar to the Mueller Report in the United States, which found evidence of “systematic” attempts of Moscow to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The British government’s refusal to investigate, according to MEPs, “violates the right of citizens to fair and transparent elections” guaranteed by the European Convention on Human Rights. The MPs then went to the British courts, but the High Court rejected the case and the Court of Appeal rejected the appeal request. For this reason, the deputies in March 2022 had turned to the European Court of Human Rights, which has now established that the case is valid and has written to the British Government, which has until April 26 to counter the allegations.

It is the first time that the Strasbourg court has dealt with the impact that interference by foreign governments on elections can have on the right to a free and transparent vote. For this reason, according to the Court, this is a case that could have significant consequences for European governments and their duty to protect citizens from the threat of manipulation of information by foreign regimes.

