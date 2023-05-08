Great Britain saved from convicts. There is a shortage of workers due to Brexit and Covid: the government wants to use prisoners on day leave

LONDON. Prisoners, save the British economy. In the United Kingdom, for over a year now, there have been 1.2 million job vacancies that cannot be filled for various reasons: the consequences of Covid, as indeed also happen in other European countries, a global economy made unstable by the war in Ukraine and the resulting inflation. But this scourge seems to be exacerbated across the Channel by Brexit and the consequent new and very harsh points-based immigration system on the Australian model, which significantly complicates the easy influx of European workers, as it was before London’s farewell to the EU.