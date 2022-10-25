Listen to the audio version of the article

Charles III received the new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as head of state at Buckingham Palace, appointed on Monday with the appointment as leader of the majority Conservative Party to replace the ephemeral Liz Truss. The ritual handover took place closely, with separate hearings of the outgoing premier and now of the incoming one. “I want to immediately remedy the mistakes made,” said the neo-premier. And it is immediately the government team: Jeremy Hunt has been confirmed in the position of Chancellor of the Exchequer. Domnic Raab is back as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice.

The inauguration speech

Sunak reiterated the honor of arms at Truss in his speech to the nation of entry to Downing St, but stressed “the mistakes” of those who preceded him in facing “a profound crisis”. The new British Prime Minister said that Truss’s “intentions” to relaunch growth “were right”, and that “however there have been errors” and must be corrected with “competence and professionalism”, to deserve “the country’s trust”. He then thanked Boris Johnson for “his generosity and his successes” on Brexit and Covid, not without adding that “the electoral mandate” of the 2019 Tory victories “does not belong to an individual”. BoJo’s response was not long in coming: “I support him toto corde,” he said of the new prime minister. As for the war in Ukraine, Suank seems to change register compared to his predecessors: “It must end.”

Confirmed Hunt at the Exchequer

The confirmation of Jeremy Hunt in the position of Chancellor of the Exchequer was expected given that the Treasury Minister, who recently took over from Kwasi Kwarteng, is already working on the autumn financial which on Monday 31st should try to reassure the markets on hedges, cuts to public spending and “fiscal responsibility”. Sunak thus focuses on continuity after in his inauguration speech he stressed the importance of ensuring the economic stability of the United Kingdom after the mistakes made by Liz Truss.

Raab returns, Cleverly also confirmed

Dominic Raab will be the number 2 of the government: he returns to hold the position of deputy premier and minister of justice that he had held until the last day of the government led by Boris Johnson. In the meantime, James Cleverly, Oliver Dowden and Nadhim Zahawi have also arrived in Downing Street, all destined to have roles of some weight in the new British Tory team. James Cleverly confirmed as Foreign Minister. This is the second confirmation of weight next to Hunt. Cleverly is also the first ally of former Prime Minister Liz Truss to remain in office.