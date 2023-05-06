Great Britain, the first elections with an identity document: Labor wins hands down, the Tories collapse

LONDON. On Thursday, two days before King Charles’s coronation, Britain held the first election in modern history where identification was required. Yes, because here we are in a country without an identity card, there is no obligation to carry similar documents with you and up to now, anyone called to the polls simply had to go to the designated polling station – after having pre-registered – say their name, whether true or false, and being able to express one’s preference at the polls. After all, this is still a country with a strong “common sense”, common sense, at least in theory.

Then came the Election Act 2022, strongly desired by the then prime minister Boris Johnson, which imposed the need to show a document with a photo proving the real age of the voter, as has already happened for years in Northern Ireland given that, following the 1998 peace accords, there is no longer a physical border with the Republic of Ireland to the south. But returning to Great Britain, the law, which in Italy would be considered absolutely normal, has attracted much criticism from the opposition, including Labor, because according to them it prevents the most disadvantaged population or those of foreign origin from voting. This is because, since the identity card is not mandatory across the Channel, the other documents are expensive: the driving license is optional, while the passport, for example, costs around 100 euros for a native British citizen, and almost 1,500 for a foreigner who has just become a British citizen . Prohibitive costs for a part of the population, but in the end there was flexibility on documents: even expired ones were valid at polling stations.

Either way, Labor swept local elections on Thursday, dealing a major blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives, who lost control of 48 city councils and over 1,000 seats. Beyond any negative perspective. Now Labour, for the first time since 2002 – when it was firmly in power in Downing Street under Tony Blair – has a majority of local seats. The Liberal Democrats also did well, taking control of 12 municipal councils, and the Greens, who instead gained two hundred seats compared to the previous status quo. “It didn’t go well,” Sunak commented, “but I don’t see all this shift towards Labour.” The leader of the latter, Sir Keir Starmer, described this result as “fantastic” and in fact the party has conquered, at a local level, areas that will be decisive in the 2024 general elections, such as Medway, Swindon, Plymouth, Stoke-on- Trent and East Staffordshire.

But does that also mean a certain victory for Labor next year, after 12 contentious years of the Conservatives in power? It’s not that obvious. Of course, translating these data to national projections, Starmer’s party would have 35% of the vote against 26 for the Conservatives and 20 for the Lib-Dems, and these nine points lead would be the biggest difference for Labor since 2010, when the Conservatives came to power with David Cameron and have never let go of him to this day. However, according to analysis by BBC politician Chris Mason’s boss, this would not automatically mean a clear majority for any party, despite Britain’s dry single-member system. At this point, Sir Ed Davey’s Lib-Dems could become very decisive next year.