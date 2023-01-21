LONDON. An English aristocratic woman, a convicted rape and their baby, born a few weeks ago. All on the run and now missing, with a burning car dumped behind her and desperate pleas from her family inviting her to retrace her steps. Or, at least, give a nod to life. A story that is making the United Kingdom talk more and more. Also because, in this mystery, the Royal Family is also involved.

The missing woman is called Constance “Toots” Marten, is 35 years old, graduated from Leeds, already appeared in magazines such as Vogue and Tatler and part of one of the noblest families in the United Kingdom, namely the Martens. Who not only offered their incredible estate of Crichel House, one of Dorset’s grandest Georgian mansions, to Gwyneth Paltrow for the movie Emma from 1996. But above all his grandmother Mary Anna she was the queen mother’s goddaughter. And her father, the 63 year old Napierpage of the Queen Elizabeth II, died last September. The man inherited 115 million pounds (almost 120 million euros) from his very wealthy family.

Constance was an open, lively, “posh” girl, always on social media. At least until 2016, when her Instagram account suddenly fell silent. What happened? Nobody really knows. But, as theEvening Standard in an informed article, in those months the young woman met a man, 13 years her senior. It’s about Mark Gordon, 48, an Englishman who moved with his family to America as a child, where he was convicted of an atrocious act: still 14, in Florida, he allegedly kidnapped and raped a twenty-year-old neighbor for hours. He serves twenty years in prison. Then in 2010 he was expelled and sent back to his country of origin, England.

It is at this point that Gordon meets Constance. It is not known how and where, the fact is that the two fall in love, become life partners. They move in together in several makeshift flats on the outskirts of East London, and are repeatedly evicted. The neighbors remind them of their lack of loquacity: “They were elusive, they didn’t talk”. A lean life despite Constance still having access to a millionaire family fund, which however she does not use. Relations with the rest of the Martens wear out, she she alienates herself more and more with Mark Gordon and a child is born from their relationship – a few weeks ago – or so it seems from the recordings of some surveillance cameras.. Not even in this case is it known whether it is a boy or a girl.

On January 7 the turning point. Or rather, the disappearance. Constance, Gordon and the child board a car on the outskirts of Manchester, which at one point they abandon in an emergency lane of the motorway after it has gone – or perhaps set – on fire. At that point the escape by taxi, no one knows with what destination. The man’s mother, the 83 year old Sylvia, claims that the two were “married in secret” but then “would have been kidnapped”. The woman’s family is very worried and she has launched a heartfelt appeal with her father Napier to declare: “Please, Constance, let us know where you are and how you are. Our relationships have been complicated recently, but we love you, you’re missing and all this worries us ”.

On the other hand, even Napier Marten himself was the protagonist, in the past, of a sensational escape, similar to that of his daughter. In 1996, when Constance was only 9 years old, she had “an epiphany”: because, she said, all the family money “made my life incredibly empty, or so an internal voice told me”, as the man. So she gives up all her wealth, shaves and takes the first flight to Australia, abandoning his wife and young children. She leads a very spiritual life there, watching whales and swimming with them. Contemplative activity for which she once “cried for a whole week”, according to an interview later released to the YouTube channel Awakening TV (now disappeared). “I completely purified body and soul of all negative energies”. In the end, however, Napier returned home: leaving all the estates to his son Max who sold them for almost 40 million euros, only to then do something bizarre himself: live in a truck and be a cook.