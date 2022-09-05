Listen to the audio version of the article

The proclamation by the 1922 Committee – a body of the Tory parliamentary group – of the results of the ballot for the succession to the resigning Boris Johnson as leader of the British Conservative Party is scheduled for 12.30 local time, 13.30 Italian, on Monday 5 September (majority in the House of Commons) and, from the day after, or Tuesday 6 September, automatically also as prime minister.

Liz Truss towards victory

All forecasts indicate for weeks the victory of Liz Truss, 47, holder of the Foreign Affairs in office, over Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer until July, when with his resignation from the government he contributed to precipitate the internal crisis in the Tory parish triggered from the long wave of Partygate and other scandals to BoJo’s exit.

So far loyal to Johnson, but less involved in personal controversies (and less charismatic and popular than him), Truss struggled to get to the ballot during the preliminary ballots initially conducted among conservative MPs to skim a dozen suitors. She and she remained in that phase behind the 42-year-old Sunak, of Indian family origins, whose rise to Downing Street would have represented the first instance of a British prime minister from an ethnic minority of the former empire.

The outcome of the postal vote among the militants

But according to the polls, he then clearly overcame him in the final duel entrusted to the postal vote of the militant base of the approximately 200,000 members of the party: courted with a right-wing program that – at least on paper – promises heavy tax cuts and Thatcherian slogans against the redistribution of wealth in economic policy in spite of crisis and inflation; while he confirms the Johnsonian hard line (with even less diplomatic tones) both against Vladimir Putin’s Russia in Ukraine and to some extent in the challenge to the EU after Brexit and Northern Ireland.

However, there is no shortage of weaknesses for the third female prime minister in pectore of the United Kingdom, far from popular for now in the largest electorate of the country in times of economic crisis and already threatened by potential fronds in the same Tory group to the Municipalities according to the tabloid. pro-Labor Mirror (which does not even rule out a conspiracy to replace it with Johnson by the end of the year).