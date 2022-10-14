For decades there has been no talk in Great Britain of possible controlled blackouts to the detriment of households and businesses. The war in Ukraine and the entire energy crisis that ensued is, however, putting the European part of the Western bloc in difficulty and in particular the country led today by Liz Truss. A few days ago you had caused a sensation that, following the report on the state of the country’s energy by the National Grid Electricity System, the British premier had refused to use an energy saving awareness campaign for ideological reasons. Considering it “too interventionist” as reported by the British media. But there is little to be calm: in the report of the energy company different scenarios are drawn up that would affect the island. Among them, the worst case scenario would see the need to implement a forced and controlled blackout of at least three hours. A solution that would come if supplies from Russia were cut off completely as a retaliatory gesture for the sanctions due to the invasion of Putin’s army in Ukraine.

The British people, who have always been tenacious, ran for cover as best they could: buying electric generators and torches out of all proportion. In fact, comparing the data for the first eleven days of October with this year’s data, there was a disproportionate increase in the sale of alternative measures to meters that could be disconnected. + 203% as regards the purchase of generators and + 43% as regards the purchase of torches, including those from head similar to those of miners. Travis Perkins, spokesman for Tool Station, one of the largest retailers of basic necessities, said it is just an event that the British do not want to arrive unprepared: “It is far from saying that we will be forced to blackouts, but people are preparing themselves. ”

In addition, there were also increases in the sales of thermal underwear, gloves, and muscle warmers. From Ofgem, the British energy regulator, instead comes an invitation to citizens to save energy from now on, so as not to resort to blackouts and energy cuts.