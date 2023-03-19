Family tragedy in a mansion in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (United States). 18-month-old twin brothers, Locklyn and Loreli Callazzo, drowned in the swimming pool at their family’s villa. They were found lifeless by their 37-year-old mother, Jenny Callazzo, on the afternoon of Thursday 16 March. According to an initial reconstruction, the children’s great-grandmother, suffering from Alzheimer’s, would have left the door of the house open. A costly distraction: the twins would have managed to get out and, once in the garden, would have fallen into the murky water of the swimming pool.

Jenny Callazzo lives with her grandmother, six children and her husband Sonny, a 42-year-old marketing executive. The woman immediately called for help: the firefighters and paramedics arrived at the house, attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation on both of them but failed to save them. There was nothing left for Locklyn and Loreli to do. The two were found around 10.45 am and declared dead two hours later.

The US police have launched an investigation to clarify the dynamics of the tragedy, even if another relative of the children confirmed that the great-grandmother with Alzheimer’s had left the back door open. For this reason, the investigators believe that there was no criminal conduct, but that it was a dramatic accident, probably due to an oversight of the old lady.

A fundraiser has also been launched on the GoFundMe platform to help the family bear the expenses following the death of the two children, with donations recently exceeding $7,000, almost reaching the final goal of $7,500. “These two children were taken away from us too soon – reads the post -. Any help will be greatly appreciated, as will everyone’s love and support.”