Great move by Luka Dončić | Sport

Luka Dončić showed what he knows and can do with the ball…

Source: Profimedia/HMBMedia/HeikoxBecker

Luka Dončić he showed magic again. When he takes the ball, you know something interesting is going to happen. This was also seen in the preparatory match between Greece and Slovenia. The ace of Dallas took the ball, went on the attack, fooled the opponents with feints, and even at one point his guard ended up on the floor…

After that, Papajanis tried to block him and prevent the points, instead he made a foul and Luka got an additional free throw after the basket. Enough to “explode” the hall in Ljubljana. Everyone stood up and applauded the fantastic move of the team’s first star.

At halftime, the Slovenians are leading (49:43), the most effective in the first half in the home team is Jordan Morgan (14, 3sk), while Dončić is close to a triple-double (9, 7sk, 7as). On the other side, Janulis Larencakis and Jorgos Papajanis scored six points each.

