Make strides forward on the road to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind

——The Greatest Common Divisor for Building a Better World①

newspaper commentator

In the ever-changing era, the idea of ​​consensus is needed; in the ever-changing world, vision of the future is called. In March 2013, General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the Moscow Institute of International Relations in Russia. He pointed out that the degree of interconnection and interdependence among countries has deepened unprecedentedly. Human beings live in the same global village, and more and more people have me in you and you in me community of shared future. To build a community with a shared future for mankind, General Secretary Xi Jinping has a deep grasp of the historical experience and development laws of human society, absorbs the ideological wisdom of excellent traditional Chinese culture, and from the strategic height of coordinating the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the major changes in the world unseen in a century, ” Where is the world going and what should human beings do?” It pointed out the direction and drew a blueprint for human society to achieve common development, long-term peace and prosperity, and fully demonstrated China‘s firm determination and determination to work with other countries to build a better world. Take on a mission.

“What kind of world to build and how to build this world” is an eternal subject of human society. From proposing the correct direction to firmly establish the awareness of a community of shared future, systematically expounding the scientific connotation of building a community of shared future for mankind, explaining in detail the motivation and implementation path of the concept of a community of shared future for mankind, to proposing the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative, global development initiatives, and global security. Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative, advocating the practice of true multilateralism, advocating the global governance concept of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, advocating the common values ​​of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom for all mankind, and then proposing the construction of a “network Important propositions such as space community of shared future, nuclear safety community of shared future, ocean community of shared future, community of human health and health, community of life between man and nature, global development community, community of human security, and community of life on earth… With new trends and new features in the international situation, General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward a series of important new ideas and new initiatives, profoundly expounding China’s propositions and solutions for actively coping with global challenges, constantly enriching and improving the ideological system of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and becoming Xi Jinping’s new era of Chinese characteristics Socialist thought, especially Xi Jinping’s diplomatic thought is an important part. Under the guidance of the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” allows more countries to share development opportunities, and global development initiatives, global security initiatives, and global civilization initiatives have received widespread responses. In the past 10 years, the building of a community with a shared future for mankind has become a clear banner leading the trend of the times and the direction of mankind. It has been written into international documents such as United Nations resolutions and multilateral mechanism cooperation agreements many times, and has been widely welcomed and widely supported by the international community, especially developing countries. To become the greatest common divisor for building a world of lasting peace, universal security, common prosperity, openness, inclusiveness, cleanliness and beauty.

We live in an era rife with challenges, but also an era full of hope. At present, the world‘s major changes unseen in a century are accelerating. Changes in the world, times, and history are unfolding in an unprecedented way. On the one hand, the historical trend of peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results is irresistible. The aspirations of the people and the general trend determine that the future of mankind will be bright; In a period of turmoil and change, human society is facing unprecedented challenges. The world is once again standing at the crossroads of history, and the historical vision and significance of the times to build a community with a shared future for mankind have become more prominent. Practice has profoundly shown that only when all countries follow the path of the world, live in harmony and win-win cooperation, can prosperity last and security be guaranteed. Today, the people of all countries have more earnest expectations for peaceful development, stronger calls for fairness and justice, and more firm pursuit of win-win cooperation. Building a community with a shared future for mankind is the future of people all over the world.

General Secretary Xi Jinping profoundly pointed out: “Promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind is not about replacing one system with another, or replacing one civilization with another, but with different social systems, ideologies, histories and cultures, and Countries with a high level of development have symbiotic interests, rights and responsibilities in international affairs, forming the greatest common divisor for building a better world.” To break out of the fog and go to the light, the most powerful force is to work together, and the most effective way is to help each other . In the face of various global challenges, we must adhere to dialogue and consultation to promote the construction of a world of lasting peace; adhere to joint construction and sharing to promote the construction of a world of universal security; adhere to win-win cooperation to promote the construction of a world of common prosperity; persist in exchanges Learn from each other to promote the construction of an open and inclusive world; insist on green and low carbon to promote the construction of a clean and beautiful world. We must uphold the concept of civilizations of equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and inclusiveness, carry forward the common values ​​of all mankind, and implement global development initiatives, global security initiatives, and global civilization initiatives. Inclusiveness surpasses the superiority of civilization, and jointly promotes the development and progress of human civilization. It is necessary to conform to the general trend of economic globalization, promote the construction of an open world economy, and promote the development of economic globalization in a direction that is more open, inclusive, inclusive, balanced, and win-win. It is necessary to practice the global governance concept of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, adhere to true multilateralism, and promote the development of global governance in a more just and reasonable direction. As long as all countries in the world unite and cooperate, help each other, help each other in times of trouble, be inclusive, and forge ahead in the right direction of building a community with a shared future for mankind, they will surely be able to overcome the stormy waves and sail towards a bright future.

Chinese-style modernization is the broad avenue for building a strong country and national rejuvenation, and it is also the only way for China to seek human progress and world harmony. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China drew up a grand blueprint for comprehensively building a socialist modern country and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization. “is one of the essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization. In the new journey of building a strong country and national rejuvenation, China will always closely link its own destiny with the destiny of the people of other countries, and is committed to promoting high-quality development, promoting global development and prosperity, maintaining international fairness and justice, promoting world peace and stability, and promoting Exchange and mutual learning among civilizations, promote the progress of human civilization, strive to provide new opportunities for world development with new achievements in Chinese-style modernization, provide new assistance for human exploration of the road to modernization, and make new contributions to the innovation of human social modernization theory and practice. Hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results, seek self-development while firmly maintaining world peace and development, and better maintain world peace and development with self-development, and always be a builder of world peace and a contributor to global development It is China‘s solemn commitment to be the defender of the international order, and it is also the responsibility of a major country to unswervingly promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

There is only one earth for mankind, and there is only one common future for mankind. Whether it is to deal with the current crisis or to create a better future together, human beings need to help each other and cooperate in solidarity. “Walking in the vastness is boundless, sailing but trading the wind.” Always stand on the right side of history and the progress of human civilization, join hands and keep going, stride forward on the road to promote the construction of a community of shared future for mankind, the building of a community of shared future for mankind The sun will shine even brighter all over the world, and the people of all countries will usher in a better future.

[

责编：袁晴 ]