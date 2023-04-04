ROMICS THE GREAT INTERNATIONAL EVENT

NATURE, COLORS AND BEAUTY AND THE CELEBRATIONS OF ITS THIRTY EDITION.

Great public success for the XXX edition of Romics which has just ended which, from 30 March to 2 April saw the best international names in comics, animation and cinema alternate in 5 pavilions with over 350 Italian and international exhibitors in over 70,000 m2 of exhibition space. Institutional collaborations have been renewed: there are 22 companies from Lazio in the context of a collective that Lazio region e Chamber of Commerce of Rome has organized to support and enhance regional business in continuity with the various actions already developed to promote the local production system on foreign markets.

To receive the prestigious Gold Romics during the XXX edition of the Festival the Catalan illustrator and cover artist Marcos MartinPeter Jackson’s concept artist and art director for film and publishing John Howethe screenwriter Katja Centomo and the extraordinary author Manuel Fior, celebrated with four major monographic exhibitions of the works that have profoundly marked their artistic career. From Batman e Dr. Strange until The Walking Dead: lo straniero con Noir Atmosphere: l’arte di Marcos Martín; All the narrations of Katja Centomo and Lys e Cooking Time on the covers of the Italian and international editions of Monster Allergyuntil 7 Crimes, Manuele Fior: Hypericon a focus on his latest fascinating and already acclaimed work. John Howe: Here and back again with the author’s most famous artworks and posters from The Lord of the Rings a The Hobbit.

Romics Special Cinema to the actress Kasia Smutniak (Pantafa) e alla Senior Visual Effects Superviror Gaia Bussolati. Warner Bros. Discovery celebrated 100 years of Warner Bros. with the launch of the global campaign in Italy “Celebrating Every Story” with a large exhibition of 100 illustrations inspired by the major successes of the major’s universe, collectible statues and historic Italian posters, with thematic panels together with journalists and artists. The Romics Comics Awardcreated under the auspices of the Center for books and reading, an independent institute of the Ministry of Culture, awarded, among others, the Romics Grand Prix to Good manners Of Daniel Neck (Bao Publishing) and the New Talent Award a Fairy Tale of Ash Of Simon Peace (BD & J-Pop Editions). The winner of the contest has also been announced Let’s draw Maycreated in collaboration with the Center for books and reading and the Maggio dei Libri which awarded Cristina Sosio with the work Literature protects you. Among the special guests of the edition: George Vannifor the first time on the stage of Romics has thrilled and entertained his fans, Marco Gervasio with story preview Paperugantino published in the weekly Topolino n. 3514 of 29/03 which saw the author in a special meeting A Duck in Trastevere con Alex Farm (Panini Disney), Michele La Ginestra (actor) e Vince Tempera (composer); Yudori with the preview of the conquest of heaven (BD Editions), Paolo Barbieriauthor of the splendid poster that accompanied the edition; Vincenzo Mollicaagain on stage at Comics City, on the occasion of the anniversary of the TV show Forty Years of Drawn Literature con Riccardo Corbo; for cinema, the actor Alessandro Borgo who presented the new film Delta (Adler Entertainment) with director Michele Vannucci; Massimiliano Caiazzoone of the young stars of the series Sea Out and of the movie Very quietly met his fans and talked about the beginnings of his career. For the world of content creators, the return of CiccioGamer89 and the firmagallette with Alex Theory, Roby Polar Bear and Glitter&Candy (Fabbri Editori), Raiden and Midna (DeAgostini), Xiao (Mondadori Electa). Unpublished previews and installations of the major films arriving in the coming weeks dedicated to CocainOrso(Universal Pictures International Italy), The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan (Notorious Pictures), First Film: Slam Dunk (Plaion), Super Mario Bros.) e The Mandalorian (EF e Disney+). Over 500 voice actors in the room for the return of Romics Dubbing Grand Galawhere the voices of the most popular films and series were awarded: among the many, they took turns on stage Peter Biondi e Aurora Cancian (Lifetime Achievement Award 2023), Frederick Viola (Premio Andrea Quartana), Francis Prando (Ferruccio Amendola Award), Lucius Saccone (Vittorio De Angelis Prize), and awarded by the Quality Jury Oreste Baldini, Sandro Acerbo, Francesco Bulkaen, Chiara Fabiano, Perla Liberatori, Bruno Alessandro and Margherita De Risi. Among the special events A chat with… Alessandro Quarta, the official voice of Mickey Mouse’s 40th birthday Holly e Benji con Fabrizio Vidale (Holly), George Borghetti (Benji), Fabio Bartoli (journalist and essayist) e Mirko Fabbreschi (musician and TV writer). Among the scheduled events, Lettering in comics, art and craft (In collaboration with the Comics & Graphic Novels Commission of AIE – Italian Association of Publishers), l’Omaggio a Leiji Matsumoto; Pencils, stories and sensesan encounter with Wally Pain (Feltrinelli) e Caterina Costa – Cheit.jpg (Beccogiallo); the presentation of ACTARUS – UFO Robot (Beat Kong Remix) on the occasion of Goldrake’s 45th anniversary in Italy with Vince Tempera e Massimo Alberti. A meeting dedicated to Street Art with Solo, David Diavù Vecchiato, Alice Pasquini and Diamond. Il Romics Cosplay Award has selected the Italian representatives who will fly to Japan for the World Cosplay Summit 2023: Alessandro Aiello e Seily Ivett Del Llano Aroche with costumes taken from Fate Grand Order.

The organizers make an appointment for everyone at XXXI edition of Romics to be held from 5 to 8 October 2023 at Fiera Roma.