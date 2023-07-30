Home » Great success in Ustica for the show in the square “L’isola dei Tesori”
World

Great success in Ustica for the show in the square “L’isola dei Tesori”

by admin
Great success in Ustica for the show in the square “L’isola dei Tesori”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 hours ago

“Beyond expectations. The presence of the public was wonderful: there wasn’t a moment in which applause didn’t start. The highlight was when the ‘500 arrived with the Sicilian pieces and the clothes”. ]]> To say it is Giuseppe Caminita, organizer of the event “The island of treasures” which in Ustica has…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Great success in Ustica for the show in the square “L’isola dei Tesori” appeared 7 hours ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Hitler's watch sold at auction for one million dollars. Jewish associations protest

You may also like

The first pictures of the engagement of Anastasija...

Igor Duljaj message to Partizan players | Sport

President Xiomara Castro Vetoes Comprehensive Education Law Following...

Dybala-Aouar golden duo: Roma beat Estrela 4-0. Llorente...

The boy suspected of murders in Ribnikar turns...

Usa, new accusations against Trump: he ordered the...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 30 July...

Who is Biden’s “secret granddaughter”, which the US...

What does Rubi look like today? Fun

Wagner, Poland raises the alarm: “Mercenaries on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy