Greece Besieged by Intense Heat and Rampant Forest Fires as Temperatures Soar

Greece Suffers from Continuous High Temperature and Forest Fires in Many Places

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-07-20 08:07

CCTV news client news recently, the temperature across Greece continued to rise, with the highest temperature in the capital Athens and surrounding areas remaining above 37 degrees Celsius. Days of hot weather have also caused forest fires in many parts of Greece.

Since the 17th, three forest fires have occurred in the surrounding areas of Athens. In an area more than 30 kilometers north of Athens, the fire forced the evacuation of residents in four surrounding villages. Another fire, more than 90 kilometers west of Athens, led to the evacuation of a summer camp and a nursing home.

On the 18th, a reporter from the main station visited the location where a fire had broken out, which was more than 30 kilometers southeast of Athens. When the reporter arrived, although the open fire had been extinguished, large areas of trees and grass had been burned.

According to headquarters reporter Yang Mingjiao, “When we came to the scene of the incident, we could see that most of the mountain behind me had been burned, and puffs of smoke could still be seen in the distance.”

The reporter witnessed helicopters flying over the sky from time to time to monitor the fire. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department is predicting a new heatwave that will hit Greece this week, with temperatures reaching as high as 44 degrees Celsius in some areas. This not only increases the difficulty for firefighting but also easily triggers new forest fires.