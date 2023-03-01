A high-speed collision between two trains that didn’t know they were traveling on the same track. I am at least 40 dead of the train crash that occurred just before midnight near the city of Larissain the area of Central Greece. The rescue operations have not stopped yet: 130 injured, of which 66 hospitalised, while still looking between 50 and 60 people missing which it is feared are stuck between the sheets. The passenger train, coming from Athens and directed to Thessaloniki, was coming out of a highway underpass and crashed into a freight train traveling in the opposite direction and headed for the capital. According to the first reconstructions, the two trains were traveling at great speed because they didn’t know the other was arriving and the impact was so severe that “nothing is left of the first two carriages. They just disappeared“said a Greek journalist to Bbc.

The investigation: the station master arrested – An investigation was opened into the incident and he was arrested the stationmaster of Larissa. The prosecutor limited himself to saying that “the investigation is only in an initial phase”, but according to the first reconstructions the accident was caused by human error. The station master is 56 years old and had assumed his position more than a month ago. The collision took place in circumstances that are still under investigation, however, reports the public TV station Ert, it seems that the two trains found themselves, after the Larissa station, circulating on the same line traveling in opposite directions, ending up colliding head-on . Ert itself reports that the traffic lights on the line hadn’t worked for a long time. And the trade unions in the Greek media have denounced how the train control system is still manual: that is, the traffic is regulated by telephone by the station masters, who give the green light to the passage of the convoys.

The railway safety expert Anastasios Dedes, also interviewed by Ert, accused the systems that do not work: “As far as I know, the system exists, on the trains and on the line, but it has not been upgraded and put into operation, with the result that the trains they are left to the orders of the station masters and move blindly”. Dedes added that conversations between station managers will appear as intercom transcripts and cannot be deleted. The investigation, coordinated by the magistrate of Larissa Stamatis Daskalopoulos, has to ascertain which of the two trains had been sent onto the wrong track. From the first indications it seems it was the one on which the passengers traveled. The latter was not one of the two high-speed Freccia Bianca trains that connect Athens and Thessaloniki every day – called the Intercity Express – but it was a slower train.

Relief: two carriages pulverized, the third crumpled – According to the Greek media, it is about the worst train accident ever happened in Greece: several carriages derailed and at least three caught fire after the collision. Therefore, a DNA test will be needed to identify the victims. The Greek railway operator Hellenic Trainsince July 2022 controlled by Trenitalia of the State Railways groupreported that passengers were traveling on board the train about 350 people. Rescue teams intervened in the night, with lights and torches, to look for survivors among the wreckage. After dawn, heavy trucks arrived to begin moving the larger parts of the trains. What it appears to be the third car of the passenger train lay atop the crumpled remains of the first two, on which the emergency teams are focusing their attention. Many of the dead are believed to have been found in the restaurant area near the front of the passenger train. Survivors said that many travelers were thrown through the windows of the train cars due to the impact; others struggled to free themselves from the plates.

On board, according to the first reconstructions of the local authorities, there were many University students returning home after the long weekend of Carnival in Greece. In fact, last Monday was a national holiday and many citizens had taken advantage of the bridge to move around. “It is a terrible tragedy and difficult to understand,” said Greek Deputy Health Minister Mina Gaga. “I’m very sorry for the parents.” The president of the Greek Railway Workers Union, Yannis Nitsasreported that 8 railway employees died in the accident, including the two drivers of the freight train and the two drivers of the passenger train.

“We saw people, one injured and three already dead being thrown 30-40 meters away from the impact scene,” said a rescue worker from the Red Cross, quoted from Efsyn.gr. “There were screams, voices. The most difficult situation was in the first 2-3 carriages. Neither we nor the firefighters were able to get in, because they had caught fire… We waited 2-3 hours for the fire to go out,” he said. The manager of EKAB (the emergency services) of Thessaly, Yiannis Goulas, spoke to ERT about an unprecedented disaster, stating that derailment accidents had never before reached such a scale: “People came out with blood all over their bodies. There were people scattered across the fields. There were people who begged us to help them”.



Messages of solidarity – The Greek president Katerina Sakellaropoulou interrupted his official visit in Moldova to return to Athens, while the Greek premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis he is en route to the location and has declared a three-day national mourning period. Meanwhile, messages of solidarity have arrived from the representatives of the European institutions. “My thoughts,” the president of the European Commission wrote on Twitter Ursula von der Leyen, “are addressed to the Greek people. All of Europe mourns with you. I also wish a speedy recovery to all the injured.” The president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola expressed “deep sadness at the terrible crash”. On Twitter, she expressed “my sincere condolences to all the victims, their families and friends”, as well as “gratitude to all rescuers and medical staff”. Metsola added that “our thoughts are with the people of Greece after this tragic event. Shortly after, the Italian Prime Minister also intervened Giorgia Meloni: “Deep condolences and condolences to the Greek people and the government of Athens”, reads a note from Palazzo Chigi. “From the Italian government, the deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the best wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured”.