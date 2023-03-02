Listen to the audio version of the article

At least 41 people have been killed and another 130 injured, some seriously, in a collision between a passenger train and a freight train near the city of Tempe in central Greece. on the section between Athens and Thessaloniki. Many other passengers, between 50 and 60, are still missing. This was reported by the Greek public broadcaster ERT, adding that 66 of the wounded are in hospitals in Larissa, Katerinis and Thessaloniki. ERT itself specifies that at the time of the accident, 352 people were traveling on board the passenger train, which covered the route from Athens to Thessaloniki, including 342 passengers and 10 employees, while two staff members were on the freight train.

Among the dead are 8 railway employees, including the two drivers of the freight train and the two drivers of the passenger train, according to what was reported by the president of the Greek railway workers union, Yannis Nitsas.

The Greek railway operator Hellenic Train, managed by the FS Italiane group, expressed in a statement its “deep condolences for the tragic accident” and offered “the utmost support to the families of the victims, the injured and all passengers.

The resignation of the Minister of Transport

A few hours after the tragic collision, the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Kostas Karamanlis. This was reported by the Greek newspaper Kathimerini. “I have been in politics for a few years, but I consider it a necessary element of our democracy that the citizens of our country have faith in the political system. This is called political responsibility. For this reason, I am resigning from the post of Minister of Infrastructure and Transport. This is what I feel the duty to do as a minimum sign of respect for the memory” of the victims, explained the minister in a statement.

“Justice will take its course. The people will have to be accountable, the state will be on the side of the people,” assured the Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in an address to the nation. The prime minister, who also proclaimed three days of national mourning to honor the victims, said he had asked for an independent investigation into the facts and affirmed that the incident “will remain forever in our collective memory”.