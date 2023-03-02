Home World Greece, collision between trains: over 41 dead and 130 injured. Premier Mitsotakis, “justice will take his course”
World

Greece, collision between trains: over 41 dead and 130 injured. Premier Mitsotakis, “justice will take his course”

by admin
Greece, collision between trains: over 41 dead and 130 injured. Premier Mitsotakis, “justice will take his course”

At least 41 people have been killed and another 130 injured, some seriously, in a collision between a passenger train and a freight train near the city of Tempe in central Greece. on the section between Athens and Thessaloniki. Many other passengers, between 50 and 60, are still missing. This was reported by the Greek public broadcaster ERT, adding that 66 of the wounded are in hospitals in Larissa, Katerinis and Thessaloniki. ERT itself specifies that at the time of the accident, 352 people were traveling on board the passenger train, which covered the route from Athens to Thessaloniki, including 342 passengers and 10 employees, while two staff members were on the freight train.

Among the dead are 8 railway employees, including the two drivers of the freight train and the two drivers of the passenger train, according to what was reported by the president of the Greek railway workers union, Yannis Nitsas.

The Greek railway operator Hellenic Train, managed by the FS Italiane group, expressed in a statement its “deep condolences for the tragic accident” and offered “the utmost support to the families of the victims, the injured and all passengers.

The resignation of the Minister of Transport

A few hours after the tragic collision, the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Kostas Karamanlis. This was reported by the Greek newspaper Kathimerini. “I have been in politics for a few years, but I consider it a necessary element of our democracy that the citizens of our country have faith in the political system. This is called political responsibility. For this reason, I am resigning from the post of Minister of Infrastructure and Transport. This is what I feel the duty to do as a minimum sign of respect for the memory” of the victims, explained the minister in a statement.

See also  "The deadliest" tornado caused nearly 100 deaths in Kentucky, USA

Find out more

“Justice will take its course. The people will have to be accountable, the state will be on the side of the people,” assured the Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in an address to the nation. The prime minister, who also proclaimed three days of national mourning to honor the victims, said he had asked for an independent investigation into the facts and affirmed that the incident “will remain forever in our collective memory”.

You may also like

The impact of the Chinese recovery on European...

psv fans apologized to marko dmitrović | Sport

Palermo, the family involved in the fire in...

Fire in Syria in the tents after the...

Daily horoscope for March 2, 2023 | Magazine...

Bob Kennedy’s assassin denied parole for 16th time

Greece, student intercity train on fire: “It was...

Demonstrations in Athens due to the collision of...

admir smajić watched by a worker | Sport

Misilmeri, the 43-year-old who fell from the roof...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy