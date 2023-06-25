Home » Greece, exit poll: conservatori at 40-44%, sinistra at 16-19%
by admin
The conservatives of Nea Dimokratia led by Mitsotakis are clearly in the lead according to exit polls with 40-44% against 16-19% of Tsipras’ left. A new center-right government is therefore being prepared in Greece.

The first exits released by the broadcaster Ert give the socialists of Pasok third between 10 and 13%, then the Kke between 7.2 and 9.2%.

It’s only been a month and the result hasn’t changed. With the difference that compared to the previous round, the new electoral system now allows Mitsotakis to have a majority in Parliament.

The leader of the conservative party of Nea Dimokratia had obtained a landslide victory in the elections of last May 21: with 40% of the votes, he had doubled the result of his main opponent, the left-wing Syriza party, led by Alexis Tsipras, stuck on 20 %. But the result, described by Mitsotakis as a “political earthquake”, did not guarantee the conservatives an absolute majority in the 300-seat parliament.

The vote came just over a week after that a migrant ship capsized and sank off the western coast of Greece, causing several hundred deaths and missing and calling into question the actions of the Greek authorities and the country’s strict migration policy. However, the prime minister’s hard line has once again been rewarded despite the recent tragedy.

