Greece is still grappling with fires

It was Saturday night revoked the state of emergency in Rhodes, the island in southeastern Greece where for more than ten days a series of serious fires burned large parts of vegetation and caused “the largest evacuation” in the history of the country linked to this type of emergency. The most serious fires have been extinguished or are under control, but both in Rhodes and in other areas of the country the alert levels for the possible development of fires remain high, also due to the high temperatures and winds that could facilitate the spread of the flames.

Although some fires are still in progress both on Rhodes and on other islands, including Corfu and Evia, Friday was the first day that Greek emergency services did not work on high alert. In ten days the fires killed three people and injured 74. According to estimates by the Athens Observatory, around 500 square kilometers of woods and vegetation were destroyed. According to preliminary analyzes by the Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food, only in Rhodes were they burned 50 thousand olive trees and killed 2,500 animals: the worst damage was in the areas of Apollona, ​​Asklipio, Vati and Gennadi, in the central-southern part of the island, which is a well-known summer tourist destination.

According to Vassilis Kikilias, the Greek minister for the climate crisis, more than 60 fires have developed a day since the emergency began, most of which, according to him, are of malicious origin: either deliberately, or negligence. Between Thursday and Friday within 24 hours they had developed 51, for a total of 96 still active across the country. Since Friday, the situation has generally improved slightly, but on Saturday afternoon, a new fire caused residents to be evacuated from four localities near Iliain the northwest of the island of Euboea, north of Athens.

The emergency situation is putting strong pressure on the government of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, re-elected a few weeks ago.

On Saturday, among other things, the Greek Minister for the Protection of Citizens, Notis Mitarakis, he resigned. Mitarakis is in charge of the country’s security forces, including the Coast Guard. He cited personal reasons to explain his resignation, but according to the Greek newspaper Kathimerini it has to do with the fact that the minister was on vacation when the fires started. Both second Kathimerini that according to private tv Mega Mitarakis only returned to Greece on Thursday.

– Read also: The fire emergency in Southern Italy

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

