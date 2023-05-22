Home » Greece, New Democracy supporters acclaim Mitsotakis- Corriere TV
(LaPresse) The supporters of New Democracy celebrated the victory in the elections of the conservative party of the premier uscente Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the announcement of the exti polls of the general elections in Greece. The crowd-acclaimed leader greeted his supporters. According to partial official data, the formation is in the lead by a wide margin, with 40% of the votes while the left-wing Syriza party, led by Alexis Tsipras, has 20% but with the electoral law in force it could be very difficult for the party to Mitsotakis govern, since he does not reach an absolute majority. (LaPresse)

