For Kyriakos Mitsotakis the darkest hour has come. The Greek prime minister, celebrated for years in Europe as the child prodigy of the conservatives, appeared on TV yesterday with a sad air and entrenched himself behind the only thin wall that now separates him from his resignation: “I knew nothing about it”. The leader of Nea Dimokratia is suspected of having concocted an espionage network so extensive that it borders on paranoia. Fourteen thousand people would have ended up, unaware, in the crosshairs of a Greek Big Brother. Entangled in the colossal web of state surveillance through a combination of “classic” intelligence eavesdropping and attempts to extract further information through pirated software with a name that is already a program, “Predator”.

Among the excellent victims of this disturbing Specter are the leader of the PASOK, Nikos Androulakis, and an investigative journalist, Thanais Koukakis. The earthquake has already forced the head of intelligence, Panagiotis Kontoleon, and the chief of staff of Mitsotakis, Grigor Dimitriadis, to resign. But that the latter is the premier’s nephew now seems the most harmless detail of this “Greek Watergate”, as the former prime minister and leader of Syriza, Alexis Tsipras, baptized it.

Asked by Repubblica, the Pasok parliamentarian, George Kaminis, is furious: “How does Mitsotakis not know? As soon as he was appointed premier, in 2019, he took over the delegation to the secret services. And last spring he passed a law that cancels the obligation to warn intercepted persons who end up in the crosshairs of the services. A scandal within a scandal “. Former Prime Minister George Papandreou also defines Mitsotakis’ attitude as “unacceptable”.

Moreover, that of the premier, if confirmed, would seem a family vice. Indeed, a real leitmotiv of the politicians who have alternated for decades on the armchairs that count in the shadow of the Parthenon. As early as the 1980s, when he was the opponent of the founder of the socialists, Andreas Papandreou, Mitsotakis’s father had parked a retired army general, Grilakis, in the basement of the headquarters of Nea Demokratia with the task of spying on the phones of the Pasok. . And unfortunately the same father of the socialists did not escape the fascination of covert surveillance. And the dirty work, in place of the old retired general, was hired by the then head of the public telephone company, Theofanis Tobras.

In this 2022 marred by the war at the gates of Europe, the darkest history of espionage seems to have broken out in Greece since the days of the colonels’ dictatorship, when surveillance was an invasive state practice. And it is a story that began almost by chance. In 2021 the MEP Androulakis, at the time the only candidate for the leadership of the Greek Socialists, handed over his mobile phone to the technicians of the Strasbourg Parliament. It is a routine check to see if the cell phone is being monitored; a service that EU parliamentarians can take advantage of. The technicians immediately sound the alarm: they find a link on the smartphone that hides the “Predator” virus-spy, capable of infesting his emails, his chats, his social media. Luckily Androulakis never clicked the link. But the scandal, in the following months, explodes like a bomb: and not only because a journalistic investigation links the chief of staff and grandson of Mitsotakis, Grigoris Dimitriadis, to the company that produces “Predator”.

On July 29, intelligence chief Kontoleon admits in a closed-door hearing that intelligence is also spying on the Greeks, and specifically admits to having targeted Androulakis and the journalist Koukakis. In short, a double surveillance has taken place on the leader of the Socialists. And government sources, to justify it, put forward an incredible motivation. The raid against Androulakis was allegedly ordered by foreign secret services, in particular Ukrainians and Armenians, worried about his alleged links with China. Stelos Kouloglou, MEP from Syriza, is irrepressible: “It is incredible that Mitsotakis does not resign,” he tells us on the phone. “This system that came out looks like the Stasi: 14 thousand people were intercepted in 2021 alone. And Mitsotakis is denying the undeniable: that he wanted that system”.