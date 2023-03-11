Serbia lost to Greece in water polo in the World Cup match

Source: MN PRESS

The Serbian water polo team suffered its first defeat in official competitions against Greece, 14:16 (2:4, 1:4, 6:5, 5:3). The Serbian team lost in the 2nd round of qualification for the World Cup in Podgorica, at the tournament where they defeated Australia in the first round on Thursday. On Friday evening, in the duel with Greece, unfortunately what happened at this moment is probably a reality, because Greece already has an established team, while Uroš Stevanović’s team is a team in the making, and unfortunately at the moment without captain Nikola Jakšić, who is the club Novi Beograd forbade him to come to Montenegro.

On Saturday at 17:30, Serbia will probably solve the issue of going to the final tournament in Los Angeles against Montenegro.

When it came to the game, Greece dominated until the middle of the third quarter. The excellent performance of the players allowed the rival to make a 6:0 run at the end of the first and in the second quarter, leading 8:2, so that Dušan Mandić broke Serbia’s fast with his third goal 58 seconds before the big break, reported the Water Polo Association of Serbia.

The opponent had 9:3 and 10:4 in the third part and it seemed that the Serbian team could experience a convincing defeat. However, Uroš Stevanović’s team played much better and the tone was set by Strahinja Rašović, who was accurate three times in the third eight minutes. Lukić woke up in the attack and after three quarters it was 9:13.

A better game was also shown in the final part. True, there was no strength to make a complete turnaround. The more experienced Greeks resisted, Serbia was closing in on a two-goal deficit, through Strahinja Rašović and Lukić (12:14). Then Genidunas entered the scene, he scored from a difficult position and then from the box. The issue of the winner was resolved, but Ranđelović and Janković made the defeat by a smaller margin until the end of the game, stated the Supreme Court.

SERBIA: Mišović, Mandić 4, S. Rašović 5, Ranđelović 1, Lazić, Lukić 2, Drašović, V. Rašović, Stanojević, Ubović 1, Janković 1, Vučinić, Mitrović. Selector: Stevanović.

GREECE: Zerdevas, Genidunas 3, Skumpakis, Kalogeropulos, Funtulis 3, Papanastasiju 2, Gilas 1, Argiropulos 3, Solanakis 1, Kakaris 3, Alafragis, Vlahopulos, Zorztatos. Selektor Vlahos