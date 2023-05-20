Greece, ten million at the polls to vote for the new Parliament. Prime Minister Mitsotakis is the favourite

ALEXANDROUPOLI. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is confident of a clear advantage, but it will probably not be enough. Tomorrow, ten million Greek voters will go to vote for the renewal of Parliament, and to decide whether the path taken by the center-right of Nea Dimokratia, after the darkest years for Athens, is still convincing. The leader is given an advantage, but limited. According to the latest polls, it is given between 35 and 38%, beating Syriza’s left by 5-7 points. While the third political force in the country, the socialist party of Pasok, stands at around 10%. These percentages, and also the declarations of Pasok by Nikos Androulakis that he does not want to form alliances, do not seem to lead to the formation of a government. Not even from the left, where alliances are even more difficult. Alexis Tsipras with Syriza can count on an electoral pool as unpredictable as that of young people. Surprises, therefore, are far from excluded.

Greece, the river of death from our correspondent letizia tortello 19 Maggio 2023



The polls will open at 7 and close at 7 local time. There will already be exit polls at around 9. But the aim is already for a second round, on 2 July, when the electoral law will change and the parties will be able to count on a proportional majority bonus. Yesterday, it was time for the last appeal, in a climate of all against all. “Mitsotakis defames the country internationally,” shouts former premier Tsipras, referring to the wiretapping scandal over the use of Predator software. On which the shocking video of the New York Times on an alleged refoulement of migrants was grafted. “We have decreased unemployment, revived the economy, resolved immigration,” says Mitsotakis proudly. And he is asking the EU for money to continue building the wall. Other parties to watch include MeRa25, of former Finance Minister Varoufakis, and the Communist Party of KKE.