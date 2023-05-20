Home » Greece, ten million at the polls to vote for the new Parliament. Prime Minister Mitsotakis is the favourite
World

Greece, ten million at the polls to vote for the new Parliament. Prime Minister Mitsotakis is the favourite

by admin
Greece, ten million at the polls to vote for the new Parliament. Prime Minister Mitsotakis is the favourite

ALEXANDROUPOLI. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is confident of a clear advantage, but it will probably not be enough. Tomorrow, ten million Greek voters will go to vote for the renewal of Parliament, and to decide whether the path taken by the center-right of Nea Dimokratia, after the darkest years for Athens, is still convincing. The leader is given an advantage, but limited. According to the latest polls, it is given between 35 and 38%, beating Syriza’s left by 5-7 points. While the third political force in the country, the socialist party of Pasok, stands at around 10%. These percentages, and also the declarations of Pasok by Nikos Androulakis that he does not want to form alliances, do not seem to lead to the formation of a government. Not even from the left, where alliances are even more difficult. Alexis Tsipras with Syriza can count on an electoral pool as unpredictable as that of young people. Surprises, therefore, are far from excluded.

Greece, the river of death

from our correspondent letizia tortello

The polls will open at 7 and close at 7 local time. There will already be exit polls at around 9. But the aim is already for a second round, on 2 July, when the electoral law will change and the parties will be able to count on a proportional majority bonus. Yesterday, it was time for the last appeal, in a climate of all against all. “Mitsotakis defames the country internationally,” shouts former premier Tsipras, referring to the wiretapping scandal over the use of Predator software. On which the shocking video of the New York Times on an alleged refoulement of migrants was grafted. “We have decreased unemployment, revived the economy, resolved immigration,” says Mitsotakis proudly. And he is asking the EU for money to continue building the wall. Other parties to watch include MeRa25, of former Finance Minister Varoufakis, and the Communist Party of KKE.

See also  Greece will push new measures for epidemic prevention involving restaurants and entertainment venues | Greece | COVID-19_sina news

You may also like

The Pope entrusts Cardinal Zuppi with a mission...

floods in Piedmont, one dead in Reggio Calabria

ŽRK Hadžići and ŽRK Grude in the BIH...

Apartments on the second floor the most profitable...

We with Italy in strong Sicilian colors Saverio...

Book Fair, Minister Roccella contested: blitz of feminists...

Zorannah completely undressed Fun

Leipzig Bayern 3:1 Bundesliga Round 33 | Sports

“The climate has changed and we mistreat the...

Ortigia also wins the second match against Telimar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy