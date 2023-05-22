Greece towards new elections after the victory of Prime Minister Mitsotákis’ conservative party

Yesterday’s electoral result, said the premier, is an important step towards political maturity, while he reiterated that the result of the polls is clear that there are no conditions for the formation of a government by the current Parliament.

Syriza acknowledges defeat

On the other hand, the Syriza leadership has fully recognized the electoral debacle, and underlined that the party’s horizon now is to continue its battle for change and arrive at the next elections in the best possible condition.

Giórgos Tsípras, the leader’s namesake, spoke from Syriza and commented on the defeat of his party, emphasizing how it lends itself to two considerations.

«The first is that the Greeks have chosen to say “enough”, and they have told us, they have not told ND, which is also the party of telephone interceptions and increases in the cost of living, from the genres of before necessities, to energy bills. The second consideration is that the vote judged our opposition as too uncertain, and people did not consider Syriza as a credible alternative, instead trusting Mitsotákis».

Coalition government proposal rejected

Why? This is the second question. Mitsotákis also said in an interview before the vote that the proportional system is not suitable for Greece because it cannot offer a stable government. Syriza, which had wanted the electoral law in previous years, should have prepared a fabric of relations with similar parties, which instead it has not done except, recently, with the proposal to Nikos Androulakis (leader of Pasok) to form a coalition government with the aim of setting up a commission of inquiry to investigate the prime minister’s responsibilities in the wiretap issue.