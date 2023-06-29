Home » Greece, Tsipras resigns as secretary of Syriza after the defeat in the elections
Greece, Tsipras resigns as secretary of Syriza after the defeat in the elections

ATHENS. Alexis Tsipras has resigned from his position as Syriza party secretary, as he announced at a press conference from the Zappeion building in Athens. “There are crucial moments in which fundamental decisions have to be made,” said Tsipras. “The time has come to open a new cycle.”

The announcement comes after the clear defeat recorded by the main left-wing party in the parliamentary elections on June 25, in which Syriza obtained 17% of the vote.

