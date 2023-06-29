Greece, Tsipras resigns as secretary of Syriza

Alexis Tsipras has resigned from his position as secretary of the Syriza party, as he announced at a press conference from the Zappeion building, ad Athens.

The shipwreck in Greece, Tsipras: “The Europe of Meloni and Mitsotakis has failed. Migrants are dying and smugglers are more powerful” by our correspondent Tonia Mastrobuoni 17 June 2023

“There are crucial moments in which fundamental decisions must be taken” said Tsipras, clarifying: “The time has come to open a new cycle”.

The announcement comes after the

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

