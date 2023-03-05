Home World Greece, violent clashes in Athens during protests over the train disaster (video)
Greece, violent clashes in Athens during protests over the train disaster (video)

Greece, violent clashes in Athens during protests over the train disaster (video)

Violent clashes between police and demonstrators in Athens at the end of the demonstration called to protest against the state of the country’s railways after the serious train disaster that cost the lives of 57 people. In front of the Parliament, some demonstrators set fire to bins and threw Molotov cocktails, the police responded with charges and tear gas.

