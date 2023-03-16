For a week, thousands of students and citizens have demonstrated throughout the Greece to the cry of “No profit on our lives!” In these words there is the cry of rage and the thirst for truth expressed by the Greek population in the face of a disaster it has made 47 victims and hundreds injured on the most important line in Greece, the Athens-Thessaloniki. But who manages the Greek railway network and the services that run on it? The network belongs to Ote, the “Organization of Hellenic Railways”. It is a 100% state-owned company that manages the operation of the national railway infrastructure (signals, switches, overhead line and stations) of Greece, with headquarters in Athens, with 1,100 employees.

The production of the services is of the HellenicTrain SA until 2022 known as TrainOSEHellenic Train S.A., i.e. the railway transport company which currently manages all the passenger and freight trains operating on the Greek lines, and is 100% controlled by the Italian state’s FS group. From the accident it emerged that the train circulation operating system on the most important line is the one prior to the seventies and therefore with a inadequate level of security. The circulation of trains is still regulated with the phone block. A system which in every part of Europe was first superseded by the electric block, then by the remote control and subsequently by the Smtc (train control system).

I new traffic systems they envisage the network supported by a capillary signaling system and on the other the train with devices on board that “dialogue” with the network. This would have made it impossible for either train to go on the same track reverse direction. The first investigations show a possible human error on the part of the station master, which would have allowed the train to access the line in reverse. There tragedy of Larissa reminds us of the incredible traffic management and safety systems still in operation in 2023 in the Hellenic peninsula, but we also have to wonder why the winner of the tender for train management, i.e. the Italian State Railways, agreed to operate the railway service under these conditions. Furthermore – as has been discovered in recent days – the shortages of personnel were also such that the 59-year-old station master, on the night of the accident, was at work for the fifth night in a row.

The old high-speed trains, the Etr 470s transferred to Greece from Italy, had sophisticated equipment on board such as signal repeaters which have evidently been excluded from their operation. The fact remains that the Italian train manager has accepted this situation, even though he knew in what dangerous conditions he would have to operate – given that the investments in new technologies, started in 2006, have never been completed. Because Trenitalia with the Greek subsidiary did not ask for more systems safety? These operating conditions for passenger and freight trains would have required special professional training of the drivers.

In a statement, the FS said that: “Greek state-owned company Ose retains the duty and responsibility of the maintenancethe managerial and technological modernization of the railway network, as well as the responsibility for train traffic”. But that these trains ran in precarious security conditions it was impossible not to know. Public property is not enough to avoid accidents.