Greek Air Force ammunition depot destroyed, F-16 armaments burned

The weapons depot of theGreek Air Forceone of the most crucial in the country, which exploded yesterday in the late afternoon due to a fire near Nea Anchialos, in Thessaly. The inhabitants, as reported by the Greek media, were forced to flee in a hurry. According to preliminary information, a series of shortages have been identified which have led to the largest loss of munitions, of high strategic and economic value, in recent decades in Greece. F-16 armaments burned. The planes reached other airports. In recent days the country has been plagued by fires and evacuations have been necessary on various islands such as Rhodes and Corfu.

According to the first investigations, the safety plan did not work where the strong heat caused by a fire triggered the explosions: it did not work either inside or outside the base, it is even unclear whether a firefighting intervention was envisaged as the Kathimerini newspaper. Minister Nikos Dendias has asked the Chief of Staff to conduct an urgent administrative inquiry to identify responsibilities.

