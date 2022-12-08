Listen to the audio version of the article

A group of Greek anarchists has claimed responsibility for the arson attack against two cars of the First Counselor of the Italian Embassy in Athens Susanna Schlein. The group, called “Carlo Giuliani revenge nuclei”, said it acted in solidarity with anarchist prisoner Alfredo Cospito in prison in Italy.

The Greek anarchist group, which takes its name from the Italian activist killed by the police during the G8 summit in Genoa in 2001, said of Cospito: “Comrade, however much they try to bury you, we will never forget you.”