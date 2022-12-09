Home World Greek anarchists claim responsibility for the attack on Susanna Schlein
Greek anarchists claim responsibility for the attack on Susanna Schlein

Greek anarchists claim responsibility for the attack on Susanna Schlein

A group of Greek anarchists claimed responsibility today for the arson attack on the car of the official of the Italian embassy in Athens Susanna Schlein. The signature on the press release is that of a formation that calls itself “The Carlo Giuliani Revenge Nuclei”, and claims to have acted in “support of an Italian anarchist in prison on hunger strike since October”, with reference to the Italian Alfredo Cospito.

“Schlein, learn to park”: the disturbing slogan on the attack in Athens shouted by anarchists in the courtroom in Turin

Last December 3, an attack with a Molotov cocktail destroyed the cars of the first councilor of the Italian embassy in Athens, sister of the Pd exponent Elly Schlein. The diplomat’s family was caught in flames in the middle of the night. Schlein with her husband and her daughters had to leave their home to await help but were unharmed.

From the United States to Greece, the series of attacks against Italian justice

The attack was immediately condemned by the whole Italian political circle and by the Greek authorities, who immediately pointed the finger at the active anarchist galaxy of the capital, which in the previous days had already given rise to demonstrative actions against Italy for the trial against the anarchist Alfredo Cospito.

Attack in Athens, Susanna Schlein speaks: “We will stay, but we were afraid, especially for the children. The police are following the anarchist trail”

See also  Escape for freedom, from China to Taiwan in a rowboat

The reaction of Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who was expected in Athens the very next day, was harsh: “I came here to the Embassy to show my solidarity and that of the government with Councilor Schlein, who was the victim of this brutal attack. Fortunately, no there have been victims and you are miraculously saved, but your presence at the embassy reassured me, I found you serene. We are close to you and your family, I thanked our diplomats who in a difficult moment have shown great seriousness and determination”.

