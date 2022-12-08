Home World Greek anarchists claim responsibility for the attack on Susanna Schlein’s car
Greek anarchists have claimed responsibility for the attack on two cars of the Italian embassy in Athens on December 2, when unknown persons set fire to a car belonging to councilor Susanna Schlein, No. 2 of the diplomatic representation, while a second car owned by the diplomat was near A Molotov cocktail was found with a semi-exhausted fuse. The attack was claimed by a group calling itself “The Carlo Giuliani Revenge Nuclei” which claims to have acted in “support of an Italian anarchist in prison on hunger strike since October”. “Comrade, no matter how hard they try to bury you, we will never forget you,” writes the group referring to Alfredo Cospito.

Susanna Schlein: “They weren’t aiming at me but at the institution. I’m restless but I’m not leaving Athens”

Prosecutors and investigators had already opened a file hypothesizing links with Greek anarchist groups. The hypothesis of an attack for terrorist or subversive purposes is contained in the file opened in the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Rome on the arson attack which took place in the night between Thursday and last Friday in Athens against Schlein, the sister of Elly Schlein, a member of the democratic party, with the car fire.

The trail of solidarity with the anarchist on the attack on Schlein, the trial in Turin begins tomorrow

The magistrates of Piazzale Clodio, who had received an initial report, then delegated the investigations jointly to the investigators of Ros and Digos. The investigations had focused on the anarchist groups and on the possible connections between the components present in Greece and Italy, raising many concerns and launching the maximum alert, in the light of what happened, in particular for the diplomatic offices. Today came the claim.

